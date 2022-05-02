Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in April

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,985,100 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 2,993,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,245.3 days.

KEYUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,065. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. Keyera has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

