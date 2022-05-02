Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.73 Million

Brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) to post $43.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $37.69 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $22.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $201.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.80 million to $272.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $217.87 million, with estimates ranging from $176.20 million to $254.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRP. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,111,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 313,720 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

