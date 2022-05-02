Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $19.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 240.01%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after purchasing an additional 532,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after purchasing an additional 635,631 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.