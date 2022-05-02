Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) PT Raised to $270.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.33.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $221.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.20. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NASDAQ:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

