Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Down 23.0% in April

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 168,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KPRX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

