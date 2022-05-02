KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $24.98 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for KLA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $24.98 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.75.

KLAC opened at $319.26 on Monday. KLA has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.41 and a 200-day moving average of $377.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

