KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $335.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KLA reported fiscal third-quarter results wherein earnings & revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. Increased customer demand across each of the major product group drove the top-line. Growing investments across multiple nodes, and rising capital intensity in Foundry & logic contributed well. Increasing customer adoption of metrology applications in leading-edge technology development and capacity monitoring propelled the optical metrology business, which was a positive factor. Further, the EPC group reported strong results for the quarter, driven by strength in automotive, 5G and advanced packaging. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, the impacts of coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Also, supply chain disruptions are major headwinds. Further, mounting expenses remain negatives for the company.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $319.83 on Monday. KLA has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 233,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in KLA by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

