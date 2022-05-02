KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNBE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,424 shares of company stock valued at $410,350 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -216.34.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

