Kosmos Energy (KOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KOS opened at $6.76 on Monday. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 171,923 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 55,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

