Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Down 25.7% in April

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 735,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Get Koss alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Koss by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Koss by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Koss by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Koss during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Koss by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

KOSS stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 million, a P/E ratio of 326.66 and a beta of -1.97. Koss has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.86%.

About Koss (Get Rating)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.