Kyckr Limited (ASX:KYK) Insider Buys A$28,500.00 in Stock

Kyckr Limited (ASX:KYK – Get Rating) insider Rajarshi Ray acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$28,500.00 ($20,503.60).
Rajarshi Ray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Rajarshi Ray bought 500,000 shares of Kyckr stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,500.00 ($16,187.05).
The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Kyckr Limited provides data and technology solutions in Australia, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers access to legally authoritative company information and registry filings through one platform. It provides Company Watch for real time monitoring of company information, UBO for verification of corporate know your client, Data Cleanse for aligning existing customer information to data from a verified primary source corporate registry, and Kyckr API for turning global registry access into your internal intelligence.
