Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $69.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.01. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

