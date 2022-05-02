L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s previous close.

LHX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of LHX traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.69. 1,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,031. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,170,000 after acquiring an additional 76,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

