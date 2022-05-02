L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s previous close.
LHX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.
Shares of LHX traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.69. 1,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,031. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,170,000 after acquiring an additional 76,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
