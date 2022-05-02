Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Update

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 886,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH stock opened at $240.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.99. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.89.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

