Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Lowered to $312.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.98.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:LH opened at $240.28 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $232.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.99.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.