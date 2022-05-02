Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$60.10 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$34.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$33.33 and a 1 year high of C$51.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.11%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

