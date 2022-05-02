L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for L’Air Liquide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Air Liquide’s FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €185.00 ($198.92) to €187.00 ($201.08) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $36.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth $1,280,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

