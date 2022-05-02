Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Landsea Homes stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,865,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

NASDAQ LSEAW traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.25. 4,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,493. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.