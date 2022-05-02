Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $164.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Landstar is benefiting from improved freight market conditions. Higher truck transportation revenues (up 45.8% to $1.75 billion in first-quarter of 2022) owing to strong demand in the van truckload business are boosting the company’s top line. Landstar’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. LSTR’s rising current ratio (1.62 at the end of the first quarter of 2022 compared with 1.51 at the end of fourth-quarter 2021) is a tailwind. However, escalating operating costs (increased 55.3% year over year in first-quarter 2022), primarily due to increase in purchased transportation expenses, pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. Partly due to this headwind, shares of the company have declined in a year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.46. 5,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,079. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.31.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $63,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 694.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 181,121 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 30.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $22,136,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

