Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Up 29.8% in April

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,900 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $82,137.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 7,801.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LTRX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.29.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.11.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

