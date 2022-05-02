Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.75.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPI stock opened at $71.21 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

