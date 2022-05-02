LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 45,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LCNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LCNB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

LCNB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.06. 763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the third quarter worth approximately $6,654,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter worth about $2,707,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of LCNB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 521,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

