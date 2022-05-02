Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Leidos by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Leidos by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.93. 17,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,211. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

