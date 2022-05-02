Lemonade (LMND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter. Lemonade has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LMND opened at $20.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $115.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.10.

LMND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

