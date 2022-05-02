LendingClub Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for LendingClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $15.25 on Monday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43.

In other LendingClub news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $477,345. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 34.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 350,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 27.3% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

