Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective on Leoni in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LEO traded up €0.45 ($0.48) on Monday, hitting €8.93 ($9.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.44. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €6.84 ($7.35) and a fifty-two week high of €18.50 ($19.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $291.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

