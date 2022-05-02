Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

LESL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LESL opened at $19.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

