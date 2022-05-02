Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Short Interest Update

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LCRTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCRTF opened at $1.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

