LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Down 27.0% in April

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.

Shares of LX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,685. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech (Get Rating)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

