Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $132.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.75. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $92.77 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

