LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LFST shares. UBS Group lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $494,302.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares in the company, valued at $60,549,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 438.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

LFST stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

