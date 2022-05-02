LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. LifeStance Health Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. On average, analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LFST opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFST shares. UBS Group downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $494,302.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,669,472 shares in the company, valued at $60,549,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 438.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

