LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.73.

LPTH opened at $1.58 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of LightPath Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

