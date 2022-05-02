Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $22.35 on Monday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 3.87.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

