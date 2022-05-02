Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Limelight Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LLNW. Raymond James raised their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Limelight Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $482.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Limelight Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Limelight Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Limelight Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

