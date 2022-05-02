Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

LINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

