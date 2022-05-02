Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Up 35.9% in April

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,496,300 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 1,837,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,160.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF remained flat at $$13.99 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. Lion has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Get Lion alerts:

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $868.25 million for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

About Lion (Get Rating)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.