Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $416.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $283.13 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $395.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 43.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.