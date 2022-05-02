Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.40.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $104.88 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,098,771 shares of company stock worth $123,832,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
