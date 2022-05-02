Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $104.88 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,098,771 shares of company stock worth $123,832,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

