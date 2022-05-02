Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Williams III bought 5,625 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

