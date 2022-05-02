LivePerson (LPSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LivePerson stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $68.82.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,052 shares of company stock valued at $818,525 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $16,752,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

