LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:SCD opened at $13.30 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

