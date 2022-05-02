LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:SCD opened at $13.30 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund (Get Rating)
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
