Local Bounti (LOCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Local Bounti stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
LOCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.
Local Bounti Company Profile (Get Rating)
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.