Local Bounti (LOCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Local Bounti stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LOCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

