Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Update

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,400 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 766,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $13,109,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 948,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 114,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $24.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.