Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.04.

FISV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average is $101.70. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $121.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 43.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

