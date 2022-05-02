Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lordstown Motors to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RIDE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. 55,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,659. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

In other Lordstown Motors news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.78.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

