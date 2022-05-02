LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Update

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 824,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $186.74. 13,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,291. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $220.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on LPLA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.