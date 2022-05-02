LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) will post sales of $27.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.32 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $29.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $114.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $130.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $124.75 million, with estimates ranging from $103.40 million to $146.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

LTC opened at $33.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 12.8% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 55.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 89.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

