Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Luby’s by 4,836.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Luby's alerts:

NYSE LUB opened at $2.13 on Monday. Luby’s has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

Luby’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luby's, Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it provided restaurant services in the United States. As of November 19, 2021, the company operated 18 casual dining restaurants; and owned 24 properties. It also operated four Fuddruckers locations; and 14 Luby's cafeterias.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.