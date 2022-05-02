Lucid Group (LCID) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID):

4/27/2022 – Lucid Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

4/19/2022 – Lucid Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

4/12/2022 – Lucid Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

4/11/2022 – Lucid Group is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Lucid Group is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Lucid Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

3/30/2022 – Lucid Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

3/22/2022 – Lucid Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

3/16/2022 – Lucid Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

3/3/2022 – Lucid Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LCID stock traded up 0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,506,982. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 57.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is 32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

